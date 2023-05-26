Mosquito season is here: Learn how to protect against bites, diseases

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Mosquito season has begun, and Louisville health officials are helping residents themselves from possible diseases and viruses.

Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness said its employees are out treating known breeding grounds for mosquitos and trapping them.

Area mosquitos are being tested for possible diseases such as West Nile virus and Encephalitis.

“As we work to combat mosquitoes, we are also urging people to protect themselves from mosquito bites and also help prevent them from breeding,” Connie Mendel, senior deputy director at LMPHW said in a release. “This is especially important as we head into the Memorial Day holiday weekend, summer festivals, events and vacations where people will be spending much more time outside.”

Residents are also reminded of the three D’s when protecting themselves from mosquitos: Drain, Defend and Dress.

Standing water can cause mosquito breeding grounds, so residents are asked to drain any flowerpots, pool covers, toys, drain birdbaths and more on a regular basis.

Defend from any mosquitos outdoors by using insect repellents. Repellents containing DEET, picaridin, IR3535 and some oil of lemon eucalyptus and para-menthane-diol products can provide maximum protection when used as directed.

People should also dress to protect themselves in areas where mosquitos may be present by wearing long sleeves, long pants, socks or closed-toed shoes.

LMPHW said mosquitos carrying West Nile are endemic and none have been found yet in Louisville this year. If West Nile is found within area mosquitos, the department will initiate mosquito fogging and when it occurs.

Since 2018, there have only been two reported deaths from West Nile virus in Louisville, LMPHW confirmed.

Complaints about mosquitos in your area can be made by calling 311 or (502) 574-5000.

More information about mosquito bites and how to prevent them can be found here.

