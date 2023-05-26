Memorial Day weekend looking soggy at times

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We are tracking higher rain chances to return to the region for the holiday weekend. It will not rain the entire weekend, but you will need the umbrella at times.

Tonight Through Saturday Night

Mostly dry weather looks to continue across the region as we close out the work week. However, clouds will begin to move back into the region ahead of our next weather system. Overnight lows look to fall into the lower-50s.

Scattered showers will return as we kick off the weekend. The first half of Saturday looks relatively dry. We stay partly sunny and comfortable. Temperatures top out in the lower-70s.

However, into Saturday night, an area of low pressure will bring widespread showers to the region. If you have any plans, you will likely need the umbrella. Low temperatures fall into the lower-50s under a mostly cloudy sky.

Rain Chances Linger

Scattered showers look to continue into Sunday. It will be a cool, gloomy day. Temperatures top out in the upper-50s and lower-60s across the region under a mostly cloudy sky. Again, you will likely need the umbrella at times as showers are possible. Overnight lows fall into the lower-50s.

On Memorial Day, scattered showers will be possible, but it does not look as widespread as the weekend. Temperatures reach the mid-to-upper-70s under a mix of Sun and clouds. Overnight lows fall into the upper-50s.

Extended Forecast

Next week, we are tracking typical summer weather. Highs rebound into the lower-80s on Tuesday under a mix of Sun and clouds. Pop-up showers and thunderstorms will be possible, especially during the afternoon and evening. Lows dip into the lower-60s.

On Wednesday, the forecast does not change much. We stay partly cloudy and warm. Highs reach the mid-80s. Again, isolated showers and storms will be possible. Lows fall into the lower-60s.

We get even warmer by Thursday. Highs look to soar into the mid-and-upper-80s under a mix of Sun and clouds. Pop-up showers and thunderstorms can not be ruled out, especially during the afternoon and evening. Lows fall into the mid-60s.

