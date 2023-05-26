Man reported missing in Pippa Passes

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Knott County man was reported missing after officials said he had not been seen since Sunday.

Justin Collins, 34, of Pippa Passes, is described as 5′7″ with blonde hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on Collins’ location is asked to call the Knott County Sheriff’s Office at (606) 785-5354 or the Kentucky State Police at (606) 435-6069.

