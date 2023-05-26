Man dies after crash in Rowan County

A man has died in Rowan County after police say he lost control of his car.
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MOREHEAD, Ky. (WYMT) - A man has died in Rowan County after police said he lost control of his car.

Officials with Rowan County Coroner’s Office said dispatchers received numerous calls about a collision on Route 377 at approximately noon on Friday.

Officials said the driver of a GMC Terrain lost control of the car and hit the end of a concrete bridge.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, and two female passengers were reportedly airlifted to a West Virginia hospital.

The identity of the man has not been released, but police said he was 75 years old.

