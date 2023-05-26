Local school district scrutinized by US Department of Education for handling of sexual assault cases

By Eric Fossell
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights (OCR) has resolved a compliance review of Mingo County Schools regarding its handling of sexual assault cases.

According to a news release from the agency sent Friday, those cases involve both student and staff misconduct.

“OCR had concerns that the district did not complete an investigation of serial misconduct and that it did not respond equitably to complaints of sexual assault during the 2017-2018, 2018-2019, and 2019-2020 academic years, including that male respondents may have been treated less favorably than female respondents,” the agency said in the release.

It also reported that the school district violated some Title IX policies and procedures. A resolution agreement commits the school district to take measures to change those.

Tap here to see the agency’s letter to Mingo County Schools. A copy of the resolution agreement can be seen here.

