Joint investigation leads to arrest of reported Corbin fentanyl trafficker

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - A joint investigation by the Laurel County Drug Task Force and Whitley County Sheriff’s Department led to the arrest of a reported fentanyl trafficker.

The two departments arrested William H. Marquez, 41, of Corbin, Friday morning after obtaining an arrest warrant and later searching his home.

He was charged with trafficking fentanyl and taken to the Whitley County Detention Center, where he is being held on a $25,000 bond.

