Joint investigation leads to arrest of reported Corbin fentanyl trafficker

A joint investigation by the Laurel County Drug Task Force and Whitley County Sheriff’s...
A joint investigation by the Laurel County Drug Task Force and Whitley County Sheriff’s Department led to the arrest of a reported fentanyl trafficker.(Whitley County Detention Center)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 7:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - A joint investigation by the Laurel County Drug Task Force and Whitley County Sheriff’s Department led to the arrest of a reported fentanyl trafficker.

The two departments arrested William H. Marquez, 41, of Corbin, Friday morning after obtaining an arrest warrant and later searching his home.

He was charged with trafficking fentanyl and taken to the Whitley County Detention Center, where he is being held on a $25,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Body found at Warfield Park
An unidentified man has died after trying to swim across Wolfe Lake.
Update: Coroner ID’s victim of drowning at Wolfe Lake
The toddler was returned safely and his father was arrested Thursday night, according to Royse...
SWVA man arrested, charged with multiple charges
Photo Courtesy: Knox County Detention Center
Two state police chase leads to multiple charges for Southern Kentucky man
A 7-year-old child has been arrested after allegedly setting fire to a home while their parents...
7-year-old arrested for setting house on fire with parents asleep, investigators say

Latest News

An estimated 42 million people are expected to travel 50 miles or more for the holiday weekend....
AAA reports third highest travel rate for Memorial Day weekend in decades
Food trucks are popping up all around as the fad spreads and local entrepreneurs are hopping in...
Food Truck Friday: Entrepreneurs humbled by the hunger
Mountain News at 6 - Crowe Tire
Mountain News at 6 - KYMLF Guest Weather