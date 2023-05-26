Haven Ford presents jersey to Mountain Sports Hall of Fame

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6
By John Lowe
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WAYLAND, Ky. (WYMT) - The present met the past at the Mountain Sports Hall of Fame on Friday morning.

Rowan County guard and 2023 Miss Kentucky Basketball Haven Ford made the trip to Wayland to add one of her jerseys to the growing collection there.

The Hall of Fame also had Ford sign a basketball with the signatures of all Mr. and Miss Basketballs from the 13th, 14th, 15th and 16th Regions on it.

”It feels great,” Ford said. “Just being a part of those games the careers they left, the legacies they left in their communities. It kind of felt like adding what I was able to bring to Morehead’s community as well. Just being a part of that. Just knowing people touched that ball as well is just great in itself. It’s surreal. A surreal moment.”

Ford is committed to play at Murray State.

