Food Truck Friday: Entrepreneurs humbled by the hunger

EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - With the summer season comes festivals, fun and fellowship. But, for many, nothing hits the spot like a stop at a food truck.

The growing trend has spread over the years, with people in the region hopping on board with their own takes on Meals on Wheels.

This summer, a couple of new Prestonsburg-based pop-ups will be parked for your convenience.

Bunbelievable is a burger dive that does the drive for you, offering unique flavors and trying new things every day. The business usually operates outside of The Pink Elephant in Prestonsburg, but will soon be hitting the road more as interest grows. He said it has been a humbling experience to provide something different for his neighbors.

“Pretty early on we’re like, ‘you know, this this might be something big,’” said manager Trenton Meade. “When we first started, we didn’t expect this kind of turnout. We expected maybe 50% of what we’re getting per day. Especially being a small startup business.”

Roots of Kentucky, also born in Prestonsburg, is taking tradition into the next generation, hitting the highway with a little hillbilly heritage. From beans and cornbread to special chili sauce and peanut butter sandwiches, owner Paula Goble was inspired to save the recipes of the region when the floodwaters poured through last year.

“It really broke my heart to think that I can’t even go to my mom’s now to eat pinto beans or anything like old fashioned cooking,” said Goble. “That’s what my main goal was: to feed the people what we are used to.”

And with so many local flavors hitting the road, joining the party with businesses from the outside, the City of Pikeville is giving them a place to park. The city’s first Food Truck Friday of the season kicked off Friday, bringing Dream Cream, Mr. D’s Lemonade, and Flippin Donuts to Main Street.

“Staying local, serving local people with local products, and being able to sling a little lemonade on a nice, warm day,” said J.R. Damdon, owner of Mr. D’s Lemonade. “It gives us a chance to not be in the same location every day. To get out and see more people and interact with locals throughout Eastern Kentucky.”

Food trucks will fill the summer schedule, with the next slated to show up on June 2, offering the people a few different options. The city is always looking for interested vendors, so new food trucks looking to build a clientele can contact organizer Lisa Sizemore at (606) 794-4514

