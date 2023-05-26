EKY veteran to march in Memorial Day parade in Washington D.C.

(MGN Online)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 12:31 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One veteran from Eastern Kentucky will be taking part in a national parade on Memorial Day in our nation’s capital.

David Smith from Manchester served in the Navy during Operation Desert Shield and Operation Desert Storm on the USS Midway in the 1990s.

Officials with the National Desert Storm War Memorial say Smith will carry the Kentucky state flag in the National Memorial Day Parade in Washington D.C. Monday at 2 p.m.

The parade is produced and will be broadcast live by the American Veterans Center.

You can watch it here.

