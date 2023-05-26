Buckhorn High School celebrates historic graduation

BUCKHORN, Ky. (WYMT) - Buckhorn High School is celebrating its graduation Friday night.

The historic graduation is the 120th in the school’s history and is also an important day for the students, who have had to endure a lot in their four years.

This class of seniors started their high school experience with a pandemic. As it was winding down, students lost their schools to the July floods.

“And they thought they were going to start a normal year, and unfortunately, the flood changed all of that. Put us in a new location, in a new building, A.B Combs Elementary, but we’re very fortunate and blessed to have all of those students finish the year in one locations, together,” said Buckhorn School Assistant Principal Christie Stamper.

Buckhorn High School’s graduation begins at 6 p.m.

