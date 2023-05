MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A body has been found at Warfield Park in Martin County.

Coroner Chris Todd tells WYMT that the body of a 29-year-old male was found at the Warfield Park Community Center.

Todd said the family of the deceased has been looking for him since Tuesday.

We will update this story as we know more.

