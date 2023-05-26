Boating store opens for holiday weekend four weeks after fire

LAKE CUMBERLAND, Ky. (WYMT) - Memorial Day weekend is the unofficial start to the summer boating season, and one store is back in business just in time.

Idle Time Marine in Pulaski County was devasted by fire on May 6 just weeks before the holiday weekend, destroying several boats.

With a new location, they were able to reopen their doors just in time for the season.

“Once we found a location, we put our nose to the grindstone,” said David Quillen, Idle Time Marine. “We have been going every day for the past two weeks. Staying late, trying to get things set up.”

No one was hurt in the fire. Managers say the cause was blamed on a faulty outlet.

