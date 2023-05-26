Boating store opens for holiday weekend four weeks after fire

Idle Time Marine was devastated by fire on May 6, just weeks before the start of their busiest...
Idle Time Marine was devastated by fire on May 6, just weeks before the start of their busiest time of the year. The fire swept through the garage, destroyed several customers’ boats, and left them with a lot of questions.(WKYT)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 1:02 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CUMBERLAND, Ky. (WYMT) - Memorial Day weekend is the unofficial start to the summer boating season, and one store is back in business just in time.

Idle Time Marine in Pulaski County was devasted by fire on May 6 just weeks before the holiday weekend, destroying several boats.

With a new location, they were able to reopen their doors just in time for the season.

“Once we found a location, we put our nose to the grindstone,” said David Quillen, Idle Time Marine. “We have been going every day for the past two weeks. Staying late, trying to get things set up.”

No one was hurt in the fire. Managers say the cause was blamed on a faulty outlet.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The toddler was returned safely and his father was arrested Thursday night, according to Royse...
SWVA man arrested, charged with multiple charges
A 7-year-old child has been arrested after allegedly setting fire to a home while their parents...
7-year-old arrested for setting house on fire with parents asleep, investigators say
Photo Courtesy: Knox County Detention Center
Two state police chase leads to multiple charges for Southern Kentucky man
The Perry County Board of Education voted Thursday to consolidate Leatherwood Elementary and...
School board votes to consolidate Leatherwood and Viper Elementary schools
An unidentified man has died after trying to swim across Wolfe Lake.
Update: Coroner ID’s victim of drowning at Wolfe Lake

Latest News

A former Bell County Detention Center jailer has been charged with raping an inmate.
Bell County jailer charged with the rape of an inmate in 2016
EKY veteran to march in Memorial Day parade in Washington D.C.
A woman was rescued in the Redbird community this morning after driving over a steep embankment.
Bell County crews rescue woman who drove over embankment
Back and forth forecast for Memorial Day weekend