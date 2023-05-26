Bell County crews rescue woman who drove over embankment

By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 11:48 AM EDT
BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A woman was rescued in the Redbird community this morning after driving over a steep embankment.

Officials with the Bell County Sheriff’s Office tell WYMT that the woman was leaving Redbird on Stoney Fork Road late Thursday night when she left the road and drove over an embankment.

After not hearing from the woman for several hours, a family member called dispatch. Crews headed out to the scene but were unable to locate a car in the dark.

Shortly after daybreak, a family member found the car and first responders arrived to pull her up the hill and treat her injuries.

