Back and forth forecast for Memorial Day weekend

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - While you might need the rain gear at times all weekend, you will definitely need it at times starting late Saturday and through the holiday itself.

Today and Tonight

After a bit of a cool start to the day, the kickoff to the long weekend will look pretty nice. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds and some widely spotty showers near the Kentucky/Tennessee border this afternoon. If you are heading out to the Mountain Laurel Festival in Pineville, especially around lunchtime and through the early afternoon hours, maybe take a rain jacket. I don’t think you’ll need it long, but it never hurts to be prepared. Highs will top out in the upper 70s.

Tonight, partly cloudy skies will be around. Lows will drop into the low to mid-50s.

Weekend Forecast

Most of Saturday looks dry, but the rain chances will move in later in the day. A low pressure system to our south will push them in from the south so the border counties will see them first (Sorry, Mountain Laurel folks). If model projections are correct, the rain will hold off until right around 6 p.m. news time. Those rain chances will spread out across most of the region Saturday night and Sunday could be a bit soggy at times.

Highs Saturday and Sunday will fluctuate wildly as we go from the low 70s on Saturday to the mid-60s on Sunday. All three of the major models keep us in the 50s on Sunday for highs, so cross your fingers that we stay a little warmer than that. Lows both nights will be in the low to mid-50s.

Memorial Day Monday starts a nice rebound as we head into the unofficial start of the summer season. Highs will return to the mid to upper 70s thanks to a mix of sun and clouds. Scattered showers and storms can’t be ruled out in the afternoon hours.

Extended Forecast

The summer heat will start to build in on Tuesday and will linger into the weekend. Highs will return to the low 80s and try to work toward the 90-degree mark by the 1st day of June next Thursday. In a typical summer pattern, scattered showers and storms will be possible each day in the heat of the afternoon.

I already miss spring. Haha.

Have a good weekend!

Here is the latest 7 day forecast from WYMT. (WYMT Weather)

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.