USDA awards nearly $300K to help rural areas in EKY

EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - On Thursday, U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development Kentucky State Director Dr. Tom Carew announced 11 grants were awarded to rural communities and counties across the state. The grants totaled more than $811,000.

“Whether big or small, these grants have incredible impact,” said Carew. “Grants like these help rural communities provide essential services to their residents. Under the Biden-Harris administration, Rural Development continues to be a key partner in helping maintain and improve the quality of life for communities across rural Kentucky.”

In Eastern Kentucky, six grants were awarded and totaled nearly $300,000.

Partnership Housing will use $112,000 to repair and replace the heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems and install LED commercial lighting in an office building. Officials said this project will allow for continued housing and food assistance in Owsley County.

In Breathitt County, the Breathitt County Fiscal Court will get $33,500 to buy a rescue boat and swift water rescue equipment.

The Martin County Fiscal Court will receive $50,000 to buy new radio equipment for the 911 communications center.

The Wayne County Fiscal Court will use $36,540 to buy a 2022 Chevy Tahoe and K-9 equipment for law enforcement.

In Lee County, the Lee County Fiscal Court will get $50,000 to buy two 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 trucks with lights, sirens and radio equipment for law enforcement.

The city of Jackson will receive $17,400 to buy a 14-foot professional shallow water aluminum boat with a rescue pump jet and gear case.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.