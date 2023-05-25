Tracking weekend rain chances

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Another mostly dry day is on tap across the mountains, but we are watching out for higher rain chances to return by Memorial Day weekend.

Thursday and Thursday Night

Our relatively calm forecast looks to continue through Thursday. We remain dry under a mostly sunny sky. Temperatures will be slightly cooler today than previous days thanks to an overnight cold front. Highs top out in the mid-70s.

Into tonight, we stay dry and mostly clear. Overnight lows fall into the lower-50s for most of us, but some cooler pockets could dip into the upper-40s by Friday morning.

Changes in the Weather Pattern

We are tracking some changes in the forecast for Memorial Day weekend.

A stray shower can not be ruled out on Friday, especially during the afternoon and evening. However, most of the region looks dry and mild. High temperatures top out in the mid-to-upper-70s under a mostly sunny sky. Overnight lows bottom out in the low-to-mid-50s.

However, higher rain chances look to return by Saturday and Sunday.

Scattered showers will be possible on Saturday, especially during the evening and overnight hours. High temperatures top out in the lower-70s under a partly sunny sky. Lows dip into the lower-50s.

More showers are possible on Sunday under a partly sunny sky. Temperatures are trending cooler thanks to an increase in clouds and showers. Highs look to stay in the upper-60s and lower-70s.

If you have plans this weekend, it still does not look like a washout, but you will likely need the umbrella at times as off-and-on showers will be possible.

Tracking Summer Heat Next Week

In the extended forecast, the big story looks to be the return of summer heat.

On Memorial Day, an isolated shower can not be ruled out, but most of the region looks mostly dry. Highs rebound into the upper-70s under a mix of Sun and clouds. Lows fall into the lower-60s.

Again, a stray shower or two can not be ruled out on Tuesday, but most of us look dry and warm. Highs reach the mid-80s by Tuesday afternoon under a mix of Sun and clouds. Lows remain in the lower-60s.

By Wednesday, highs look to soar into the upper-80s under a mix of Sun and clouds. Scattered showers may be possible, especially during the afternoon and evening. Lows only fall into the mid-60s.

