TN Most Wanted fugitive arrested in connection to 2022 Gatlinburg murder
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced that a man on the Tennessee Most Wanted List was arrested in Houston on Thursday.
Rosmel Rubi, 22, was wanted out of Gatlinburg in connection to a murder in September 2022.
On Sept. 7, 2022, Gatlinburg Police Department officers found a dead man at 331 Reagan Drive.
Rubi was wanted for criminal homicide.
