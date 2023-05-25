Three Laurel County teens located after morning runaway

Three teens that had been reported missing by the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office Thursday...
Three teens that had been reported missing by the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office Thursday morning have been located.(Laurel County Sheriff's Office)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: May. 25, 2023
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Three teens that had been reported missing by the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office Thursday morning have been found.

Jonathan Sparkman, 11, Jayvian Canada, 14, and Leland Whitaker, 16, were reported missing around 10:30 a.m. on Thursday eight miles southwest of London.

All three juveniles were located shortly before 4 p.m.

