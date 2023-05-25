SWVA man arrested, charged with multiple charges

DICKENSON COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - Officials with the Dickenson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man Thursday evening after he reportedly stole several items and was driving vehicles without permission.

The situation started Tuesday morning when officers got a call about a burglary. Officials say Jonathan Reed Stiltner, 48, broke into JWT Well Services, Inc. Not only did he reportedly take multiple tools from the shop but he drove away in a 1999 Ford Pickup owned by the shop. Police were able to obtain warrants on Stiltner.

Officers say they found a 2007 Ford Taurus wrecked in the Ghost Rock section of Dickenson County Wednesday morning. At about the same time, the sheriff’s office received a call of a Chevrolet Van blocking a driveway of a home on Cow Path Road. Deputies determined that the van belonged to Mountain View Marina, which had been stolen. Witnesses say Stiltner was driving the van at the time.

On Wednesday evening, officers got a call about a situation occurring in the Skeetrock Road area after a 2010 Pontiac G6 was stolen from a home. The owner of the home says she saw Stiltner pull into her driveway on an ATV and take multiple items, including firearms, into her vehicle and leave them there. As the car turned on Blowing Rock Road, cops turned there as well and started a pursuit. After Stiltner turned on Tivis Ridge, he got out of the car and took off on foot. Officers were able to track Stiltner down in the area of Lower Twin, Flannagan Lake.

While searching through the car, investigators found evidence of a home being broken into. Several firearms and other items were found inside the car. Officers were able to identify the owner of the property, which was in the Ghost Rock area.

Stiltner was charged with the following charges: felony elude, burglary (two times), grand larceny (two times), motor vehicle larceny (three times), possession of stolen property, larceny of firearms, possession of firearms by convicted felon, and stealing an ATV. Stiltner is being held without bond at the Haysi Regional Jail.

