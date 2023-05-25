Summer meals back on the menu for students in Eastern Kentucky

EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - With summer break kicking off for students across the region, the threat of food insecurity looms large for school districts.

According to a Feeding America study, one in seven children in Kentucky faces hunger. So, with schools out for the summer, those children could lose two of the meals to which they have grown accustomed.

School districts and other entities are hoping to eliminate that issue, opening district-wide feeding programs for children and students throughout the summer months.

The feeding program at the Lawrence County Library kicked off this week, with officials saying they just hope to help address a need.

“We see a lot of need here, not only with the food but with things like our air conditioning and Wi-Fi during the summer,” said LCPL Program Coordinator Deanna Farris. “We have kids that show up at the door at 9 a.m. ready to eat.”

No Kid Hungry also helps with feeding programs, hoping to keep children fed this summer. To locate summer meals for people under the age of 18, families can text ‘FOOD’ or ‘COMIDA’ to 304-304 or visit NoKidHungry.org/Help or NoKidHungry.org/WhatsApp.

A list of local meal programs, by respective area, can be found below:

Floyd County

Floyd County Schools

Lawrence County

Lawrence County Libraries

Letcher County

Letcher County Schools

Magoffin County

Magoffin County Schools

May 30 through June 9, meals will be available at all five schools in the district from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m. for breakfast and 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. for lunch.

The regular summer feeding program will begin June 19 and run through July 28, taking the week of the 4th of July off.

The Summer Feeding Program will operate out of Magoffin County High School and South Magoffin Elementary School. Lunch will be served at these two schools from 11:00 a.m. until 1 :30 p.m.

Also, during these dates, there will be three mobile routes for meal service at the following locations and times:

College Heights Apartments- 11 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Allen Drive Apartments- 11:45 a.m. - 12:15 p.m.

Mt Parkway Trailer Park- 12:30 p.m. - 1 p.m.

Ramey Memorial Park- 11 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Bloomington Park- 11:45am - 12:15pm

Sand Bottom Intersection 11 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

South Magoffin Fire Department 12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Meals will be served from the Magoffin County Schools Food Service Vans and the Magoffin County School District “ENGAGE-EDUCATE-EMPOWER” SUV.

Pike County

Community Meals available Monday through Friday in Pikeville. Monday- Grace Fellowship Community Kitchen Tuesday- FaithLife Market Wednesday- East Kentucky Dream Center Thursday- Grace Fellowship Community Kitchen Friday- East Kentucky Dream Center

We will add to this list as program information is provided. If your family is searching for a program somewhere in the WYMT coverage area that is not included in the list, contact your local school district for program information. If you are involved with a program that could be added to this list, send that information to Buddy.Forbes@WYMT.com

