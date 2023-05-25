Stop the Bleed: PMC, Pikeville FD train for trauma together

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Pikeville Medical Center and the Pikeville Fire Department are working to Stop the Bleed.

The hospital hosted its National Stop the Bleed Day training at the department’s training facility Thursday, inviting the firefighters, EMTs and community members to learn the importance of controlling bleeds during emergency situations.

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

“That is the number one cause in preventable death and bleeding: stopping the bleed,” said Jerry Prater, PMC Trauma Outreach Injury Prevention Coordinator.

Those in attendance learned how packing, pressure, and tourniquets can be used to stop bleeding before it gets out of hand, extending basic trauma medical services immediately and ultimately saving lives.

“We’re getting into the summer season. People are going to be outdoors, people are going to be cutting grass, people are going to be hiking, people are going to be venturing out in the out in the wilderness,” said Battalion Chief James Billiter. “So, with this training here, we can also teach it back to the public and before we can get on scene, they can go ahead and save that life and we can add that extra care in there.”

The training allowed the firefighters and trauma team to share their tips and tricks, highlighting the unique experiences on both sides of the response.

“We work with the trauma center, so we are an extension of that care out in the field,” said Billiter. “You know, we take the training that we’ve learned here today and apply it. And we’ve found new ways to stop that bleeding.”

Professionals say the classes are a great way to help the community better understand how to react to trauma related to blood loss injuries, sharing how the hospital has placed kits in every school to help educators do the same.

“Education and different techniques and stuff changes every day,” said Prater.

You can find out more about Stop the Bleed here.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.