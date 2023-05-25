School board votes to consolidate Leatherwood and Viper Elementary schools

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Perry County Board of Education voted Thursday to consolidate Leatherwood Elementary and Viper Elementary schools.

The motion was passed by a 3 to 2 vote during a special called meeting on Thursday. Students who previously attended Leatherwood Elementary will now attend Viper Elementary School.

The district’s Chief Financial Officer Jody Maggard said a transportation plan is already in place.

Maggard said the consolidation is an effort to give students a better schooling experience due to declining enrollment numbers at Leatherwood Elementary School.

Mary Osborne, a parent of an Leatherwood Elementary School student, expressed frustration and concern about what the decision could mean for students.

