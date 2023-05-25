School board votes to consolidate Leatherwood and Viper Elementary schools

The Perry County Board of Education voted Thursday to consolidate Leatherwood Elementary and...
The Perry County Board of Education voted Thursday to consolidate Leatherwood Elementary and Viper Elementary schools.(WYMT)
By Jennifer K. Perkins
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 12:20 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Perry County Board of Education voted Thursday to consolidate Leatherwood Elementary and Viper Elementary schools.

The motion was passed by a 3 to 2 vote during a special called meeting on Thursday. Students who previously attended Leatherwood Elementary will now attend Viper Elementary School.

The district’s Chief Financial Officer Jody Maggard said a transportation plan is already in place.

Maggard said the consolidation is an effort to give students a better schooling experience due to declining enrollment numbers at Leatherwood Elementary School.

Mary Osborne, a parent of an Leatherwood Elementary School student, expressed frustration and concern about what the decision could mean for students.

We will have more about the meeting and the decision Thursday night on Mountain News at 6.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky State Police responded Saturday night to a call of a fight involving a gun in the...
Gun fight in gas station parking lot leads to one arrest
A Corbin man won the top prize while getting gas
Corbin man wins big while stopping for gas
Kentucky State Police Post 11 Troopers made a large drug bust over the weekend that begin with...
Traffic stop leads to large drug bust in Laurel County
A Perry County Schools bus holding two students, a driver and a bus monitor was involved in a...
Perry County school bus involved in wreck, no serious injuries
FILE - Tina Turner performs in a concert in Cologne, Germany on Jan. 14, 2009. Turner, the...
Tina Turner, ‘Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll’ whose triumphant career made her world-famous, dies at 83

Latest News

The toddler was returned safely and his father was arrested Thursday night, according to Royse...
SWVA man arrested, charged with multiple charges
Medical Mission
Baptist Health Corbin donates supplies for medical mission
Money (FILE)
USDA awards nearly $300K to help rural areas in EKY
Churchill Downs testing the track after nine horse deaths.
Churchill Downs testing track after nine horse deaths