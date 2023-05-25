Scattered shower chances going up for Memorial Day Weekend

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We continue to watch the potential for scattered showers to increase as we head through tomorrow and unfortunately, into Memorial Day Weekend.

Tonight Through Tomorrow Night

No weather issues tonight as we continue to see rather peaceful conditions as we head through the overnight hours. Northerly winds behind the front early this morning will continue to bring cooler and less humid air into the region overnight as lows fall back into the lower 50s.

Changes start to work in as we head into the day tomorrow. High pressure will be scooting away just enough that we’ll be dealing with the potential for a few popup showers or downpours as we head through the afternoon on Friday. More splash and dash than washout, but just be prepared as, say, the Mountain Laurel Festival continues in Downtown Pineville. Highs will remain in the middle 70s since we’ll still see plenty of sunshine. Anything that develops during the afternoon diminishes just as fast past sunset with lows in the lower 50s.

Memorial Day Weekend and Beyond

Weather for the long weekend continues to be dominated by the potential for scattered showers with a few rumbles of thunder. It still doesn’t look like an all day rain Saturday, Sunday, or Monday. However, we will continue to see the possibility for scattered showers developing as a disturbance pivoting in out of the Great Lakes interacts with an upper level system meandering its way onshore of the Carolinas.

What this means for us is, even with sunshine at times and highs in the middle and upper 70s, have a plan B if you have any outdoor Memorial Day plans. It won’t rain the whole time, but rain could interrupt plans. Any showers do look to diminish overnight as lows settle back into the lower to middle 50s. We’ll continue to see off and on showers as we head through the early parts of next week as temperatures start to warm up through the 80s.

