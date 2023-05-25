Pikeville wins first 15th Region baseball title since 2012

Pikeville won their first 15th Region baseball title since 2012 on Wednesday.
Pikeville won their first 15th Region baseball title since 2012 on Wednesday.(John Lowe/WYMT)
May. 24, 2023
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - For the first time in over a decade, the Panthers are on top of the mountain.

The Panthers rallied to beat three-time defending region champion Johnson Central, 8-7 in 8 innings, to win their first 15th Region baseball championship since 2012.

Pikeville entered the seventh inning down 7-6. With two outs and Sam Wright on third base, Wade Hensley delivered by chopping an RBI double to center field and tying the game, forcing extras.

In the eighth inning with two outs and a man on third once again, Brayden Hall hit a bunt to the infield, but the Johnson Central infield could not control the ball and Jackson Hall scored to give the Panthers the lead and the one run advantage.

Pikeville will take on the winner of the 10th Region in the first round of the KHSAA State Baseball Tournament on Fri., June 2 at 5:00 at the Lexington Counter Clocks Ballpark.

