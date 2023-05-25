Motorsport complex in Isom closed since floods, preparing for weekend of events

podium isom kentucky motorsport
podium isom kentucky motorsport(Keaton Hall)
By Keaton Hall
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ISOM, Ky. (WYMT) - Back in late July, floodwaters at the Mountain Motor Complex in Isom moved buildings and nearly destroyed the dirt race track.

Now, the track is gearing up for a busy weekend of events.

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

Donnie Adams took control of the complex earlier this year. The Letcher County native hopes to inject some fuel back into his community by revitalizing the nearly destroyed dirt track and bringing in some new options for the community.

“The outside revenue in this little area is immense, with the coal revenue being shut down, the outside revenue is really the only way to get revenue back in this little bitty town of Isom, Kentucky, and we look forward to bringing a lot of outside people. Tennessee, West Virginia, Ohio, I mean anybody who wants to come out and race,” said Adams.

Adams is inviting folks from around the area to come out this Saturday and Sunday as they officially mark the complex’s reopening.

For more information on this weekend’s races and events, you can visit the Mountain Motor Complex’s Facebook page.

