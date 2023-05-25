Johnson Central wins fourth consecutive region 15 title

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By Jack Demmler
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 12:07 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The Johnson Central Golden Eagles met with the Bulldogs of Lawrence County for the region 15 softball championship.

The Golden Eagles wasted no time showing their strength from the plate, going on to win their fourth consecutive region 15 championship 13-5.

Johnson Central opened the scoring in the home half of the first after Madelyn Vaughn hit grounder to third with bases loaded.

An attempt to prevent a run from scoring at the plate was broken up after Mayson Delong slid into the catcher.

Another throw back to home got away which allowed for the Lady Eagles to jump to a 3-0 lead.

Keylee Blair followed up the three run RBI single with a two run homer to center field.

The five run first inning was just a preview of their offensive power who had four homeruns.

Lawrence County tried to keep things close throughout the game, but it seemed like every time the Bulldogs found home the Eagles had a response.

The Eagles are heading to Lexington for the state tournament for the seventh time in just 11 years.

“It’s an awesome feeling,” head coach Phillip Estep said. “I’m tickled to death obviously to win a region but I’m just so happy for these girls cause they worked so hard and for them to earn this it’s really exciting.”

Johnson Central will take on the winner of the ninth region in the first round of the KHSAA State Softball Tournament on Thurs., June 1 at 11am at John Cropp Stadium.

