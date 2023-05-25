‘I want to make a difference’: Pike County prepares future principals with new program

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Pike County School District’s Principal Preparation Program is aimed at building up current teachers into the principals of tomorrow.

Pike County Schools Superintendent Dr. Reed Adkins says although this is only the first year the program has been held, it has been a wonderful turnout, and officially held its “graduation” on Thursday.

“We actually have 33 teachers in our initial class and they are rockstars,” said Dr. Adkins. “I’ll tell you, we’re going to be much better off in Pike County because of it.”

The program, which started in the summer of 2022, saw the teachers meet each month to learn more about the day-to-day challenges of administration.

“We’ve had readings, assignments, real-world applicable things that really could prepare us for an administrative position more than any real college course could,” said Elkhorn City Elementary School teacher Amber Cantrell.

The 33 program participants ranged from teachers and coaches to band directors and even bus drivers, but whether a new teacher or seasoned veteran, it was all about making a difference.

“After over 20 years of coaching, I want to make a difference and make a change, and an impact, a positive impact, on a bigger scale,” said Shelby Valley High School football coach and teacher Anthony Hampton. “I keep 40-50 kids a year on the team, but you know, our schools have 500 or 600 kids and I could make such a big difference, I feel, given the opportunity.”

Hampton also added that he encourages any teacher who is interested in principalship to apply for the program.

