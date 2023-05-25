Health professionals push for more blood donors during trauma season

Health professionals push for more blood donors during trauma season
By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Medical health professionals say this weekend is the beginning of trauma season.

The time of year when more people are doing a lot of outdoor activities, and more accidents are likely to happen.

Those accidents eventually lead to the need for more blood donors. However, there’s a problem. The Kentucky Blood Center (KBC) says during the summer holiday season, the number of donors declines because people are busy doing those outdoor activities.

“I don’t think it’s any secret, over the last couple of years, we’ve seen an uptick in violence and gunshot wounds same vein as traumas related to car accidents or anything else. Those can often take a lot of blood to help a patient. I mean, we are talking anywhere from 50 units to a hundred units of blood, and those are things, obviously, you can’t forecast. You don’t know when that’s going to happen, but in order to save those patients, we have to have blood on the shelves when it comes,” said the Director of Media and Branding at the Kentucky Blood Center, Eric Lindsey.

Lindsey says right now, the blood supply at KBC is not great.

“which is a little worrisome heading into a holiday weekend,” said Lindsey. “We currently have a low supply for B-, B+ A-. We are always in need of O- donors.”

KBC knows it’s a holiday weekend, and they expect donor numbers to decline now and throughout the summer, so they have a program called the Save Our Summer campaign. It’s 16 days of donor appreciation days to get people back in the chair.

25% of blood donations from KBC go to cancer patients, and that’s trauma season or not.

Nationally only 3% of Americans give blood.

KBC says they’d like to have 400 donors a day. In 2022 they saw 275 donors a day, but they tell us this year, those numbers are trending up.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky State Police responded Saturday night to a call of a fight involving a gun in the...
Gun fight in gas station parking lot leads to one arrest
A Corbin man won the top prize while getting gas
Corbin man wins big while stopping for gas
Kentucky State Police Post 11 Troopers made a large drug bust over the weekend that begin with...
Traffic stop leads to large drug bust in Laurel County
A Perry County Schools bus holding two students, a driver and a bus monitor was involved in a...
Perry County school bus involved in wreck, no serious injuries
FILE - Tina Turner performs in a concert in Cologne, Germany on Jan. 14, 2009. Turner, the...
Tina Turner, ‘Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll’ whose triumphant career made her world-famous, dies at 83

Latest News

Public safety officials share importance of gun safety during summer months
Principal Prep Program
‘I want to make a difference’: Pike County prepares future principals with new program
UK seismologists say earthquakes in our part of the state are not uncommon.
Tips to prepare for an earthquake
Three teens that had been reported missing by the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office Thursday...
Three Laurel County teens located after morning runaway