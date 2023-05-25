Georgetown American Legion helping keep first responders fed

Georgetown American Legion helping keep first responders fed
By Lucy Bryson
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - The Scott County community continues to band together in the wake of Deputy Caleb Conley’s death.

Thursday, the American Legion post in Georgetown offered its support for first responders.

Georgetown’s American Legion Hall has always been a space for veterans to stop by and take a break, but after Deputy Conley was shot in the line of duty on Monday, they’ve made an effort to take care of first responders too.

“It’s someplace they can go sit down and have lunch without having to put their backs to the door,” said Jim Woodrum, commander of Post 24. “Their mission is comfort. In times like this, first responders can suffer some very traumatic times, but they want this place to be somewhere that they can come and have peace.”

Legion Hall 24 provides lunches for first responders often, and often among that group of first responders was the Scott County Sherriff’s Office and Deputy Conley.

“Since we’ve been opening our kitchen three or four days a week, we encourage and appreciate our first responders coming in and joining us,” said Woodrum.

Woodrum was also a police officer. He believes it’s important for people with similar backgrounds to come together and support one another.

“Law enforcement is so consumed in everything right now, so we wanted to take a step back and see what we could do that other people aren’t already doing,” said Woodrum.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky State Police responded Saturday night to a call of a fight involving a gun in the...
Gun fight in gas station parking lot leads to one arrest
A Corbin man won the top prize while getting gas
Corbin man wins big while stopping for gas
Kentucky State Police Post 11 Troopers made a large drug bust over the weekend that begin with...
Traffic stop leads to large drug bust in Laurel County
A Perry County Schools bus holding two students, a driver and a bus monitor was involved in a...
Perry County school bus involved in wreck, no serious injuries
FILE - Tina Turner performs in a concert in Cologne, Germany on Jan. 14, 2009. Turner, the...
Tina Turner, ‘Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll’ whose triumphant career made her world-famous, dies at 83

Latest News

Three teens that had been reported missing by the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office Thursday...
Three Laurel County teens located after morning runaway
The former Hyden Mayor, Lonnie Hendrix, died May 19th at 67 years old in Kenansville, Florida.
Former Hyden mayor dead at 67
Fentanyl pills
House of Representatives pass HALT Fentanyl Act
The Perry County Board of Education voted Thursday to consolidate Leatherwood Elementary and...
School board votes to consolidate Leatherwood and Viper Elementary schools