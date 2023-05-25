Former Hyden mayor dead at 67

The former Hyden Mayor, Lonnie Hendrix, died May 19th at 67 years old in Kenansville, Florida.
By Jack Demmler
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Lonnie Hendrix, 67, died on Friday, May 19th in Florida after an 11-month battle with cancer.

Hendrix was the mayor of Hyden for more than 12 years and resigned in 2015 due to health problems.

Hendrix was replaced by Carol Joseph who is still the current mayor of Hyden.

He also owned Hyden Florist for more than 30 years and ran a catering company.

Hendrix is survived by one brother, one sister, and one son.

The family will be holding a private service and has requested donations be made to the Walker Funeral Home for other families in need in lieu of flowers.

