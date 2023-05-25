Drug bust in Hazard uncovers methamphetamine and pills

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Hazard Police Department executed a search warrant Tuesday that uncovered several bags of drugs.

Officials were sent to an apartment on Wesley Way to look for stolen property and found two bags and two containers of methamphetamine, two bags of pills, three glass meth pipes, a ﻿scale﻿ and almost $1,000 in cash.

Several HPD officers were on the scene, with the investigation led by Sgt. Childers.

