Drug bust in Hazard uncovers methamphetamine and pills

The Hazard Police Department executed a search warrant Tuesday that uncovered several bags of...
The Hazard Police Department executed a search warrant Tuesday that uncovered several bags of drugs.(Hazard Police Department)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 8:10 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Hazard Police Department executed a search warrant Tuesday that uncovered several bags of drugs.

Officials were sent to an apartment on Wesley Way to look for stolen property and found two bags and two containers of methamphetamine, two bags of pills, three glass meth pipes, a ﻿scale﻿ and almost $1,000 in cash.

Several HPD officers were on the scene, with the investigation led by Sgt. Childers.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky State Police responded Saturday night to a call of a fight involving a gun in the...
Gun fight in gas station parking lot leads to one arrest
Kentucky State Police Post 11 Troopers made a large drug bust over the weekend that begin with...
Traffic stop leads to large drug bust in Laurel County
A Corbin man won the top prize while getting gas
Corbin man wins big while stopping for gas
Danny Holland, of Ohio, charged with murder in Perry County
Kentucky State Police announce investigation of Perry County murder
Sheangshang is facing a list of charges, including murder and assault.
Man accused of killing Scott Co. deputy shot someone else, stole car, citation says

Latest News

A Pineville man was arrested Wednesday for impersonating a police officer using a questionable...
Pineville man arrested for impersonating a police officer
From Friday to Monday, there will be many boats on the lake. People will be traversing the...
Officials encourage boat safety ahead of Memorial Day weekend
Bobby Brown
Retired veteran works to clean off graves of fallen soldiers, needs more help
CATS
‘We just wanted to collect supplies for them and make a difference’: Letcher County high schoolers provide animal shelter support