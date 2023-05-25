Daimion Collins transferring to LSU

Kentucky head coach John Calipari, left, speaks with Daimion Collins (4) during the second half...
Kentucky head coach John Calipari, left, speaks with Daimion Collins (4) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. Kentucky won 92-48. (AP Photo/James Crisp)(James Crisp | AP)
By Anthony Sizemore
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WYMT) - Former Kentucky forward Daimion Collins has found a new home. Collins announced on social media Thursday afternoon he is transferring to LSU.

Last month, Collins announced he was entering the transfer portal.

The Texas native averaged 2.9 PPG and 2.0 RPG in 27 games played during the 2021-22 season.

