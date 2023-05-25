Daimion Collins transferring to LSU
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WYMT) - Former Kentucky forward Daimion Collins has found a new home. Collins announced on social media Thursday afternoon he is transferring to LSU.
COMMITTED!💛💜 #GeauxTigers pic.twitter.com/HsXalMMKek— Daimion Collins (@CollinsDaimion) May 25, 2023
Last month, Collins announced he was entering the transfer portal.
The Texas native averaged 2.9 PPG and 2.0 RPG in 27 games played during the 2021-22 season.
Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.