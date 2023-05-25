Daimion Collins transferring to LSU

BATON ROUGE, La. (WYMT) - Former Kentucky forward Daimion Collins has found a new home. Collins announced on social media Thursday afternoon he is transferring to LSU.

Last month, Collins announced he was entering the transfer portal.

The Texas native averaged 2.9 PPG and 2.0 RPG in 27 games played during the 2021-22 season.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.