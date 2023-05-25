Candlelight vigil held for Kentucky deputy killed in the line of duty

Candlelight vigil held for Kentucky deputy killed in the line of duty(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff and Lucy Bryson
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 10:38 AM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - Georgetown held a candlelight vigil for Scott County deputy Caleb Conley.

He was killed during a traffic stop Monday.

Conley had served as a deputy since 2019.

The vigil started at 8 p.m. at the square near City Hall. The sheriff says they will honor the life and service of a fallen hero.

A funeral service for Deputy Conley will be held on Thursday, June 1, at 11 a.m. at Scott County High School gymnasium. A visitation will be held Wednesday, May 31 from 4-9 p.m. also at the high school gymnasium.

For members of the community also looking to find a way to support, the Scott County Sheriff’s Office says a fund has been set up in Dep. Conley’s memory and donations can be made at any Whitaker Bank to “The Deputy Caleb Conley Memorial Fund.” A GoFundMe for the memorial fund has also been created.

