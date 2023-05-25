Breathitt County baseball ends 44 year drought

Breahitt County - 14th Region Champs
Breahitt County - 14th Region Champs(WYMT)
By Nate Johnson
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 11:13 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Breathitt County beat Letcher Central 5-3 to claim its first 14th Region title since 1979 on Wednesday.

The Cougars were down 3-0 after one inning but slowly clawed their way back, scoring one in the second, three in the fourth, and one in the seventh, to complete the comeback.

Bobcat starting pitcher Isaac Bellamy had a rocky start giving up three runs in the first, but found a groove after that, shutting down the potent Cougar offense to zero runs the rest of the game, tossing 117 total pitches.

“I just told myself I had to keep throwing strikes and let my defense back me up,” said Bellamy. “I wasn’t going to be able to get them all out myself and that’s what they did for me they backed me and had my back when I needed it most.”

Breathitt will play a tough South Warren team at state on June 2, but the challenge isn’t fazing Breathitt County head coach Justin Combs one bit.

”The goal of anybody at Breathitt County is to win a state championship, said Combs. “That’s what we look for in everything we do academically (and) sports-wise, we push our kids, we want state championships and where not done yet.”

For more information on Breathitt and other mountain teams in the state tournament check out the full bracket here.

