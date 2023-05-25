Baptist Health Corbin donates supplies for medical mission

Medical Mission
By Cameron Aaron
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 9:42 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Nearly ten months after the historic flooding in Eastern Kentucky, help continues to pour into the region.

On Saturday, May 20, Main Street Baptist Church in Williamsburg collected supplies and volunteers for a medical mission to the community of Blackey.

Baptist Health Corbin also donated supplies for the medical clinic.

“We always try to help our community and surrounding communities in times of need,” said Anthony Powers, President of Baptist Health Corbin.

The trip was meant to help the people of Letcher County after the devastating flood.

More than 100 homes were destroyed in the area, leaving thousands of people homeless and without medical supplies.

The mission was made up of smaller teams, including a construction team, a food distribution team, a Bible school team, a prayer team, a medical team and a children’s basketball camp team.

