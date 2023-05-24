WYMT honored for flood relief telethon

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By Evan Hatter
Updated: 5 hours ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We have some news we want to tell you about here at WYMT.

As Neil Middleton, our Vice President and General Manager phrased it, “We don’t do this to win awards.”

However, we are blessed and honored to have received two silver Telly Awards for the “Appalachia Rises: Come Hell or High Water Flood Benefit Telethon,” which raised more than $150,000 for flood survivors.

Even so, the flood recovery process is still ongoing. You can still donate to flood relief efforts here.

