Worker dies in powered haulage accident at mining site, investigators say

A Missouri miner died this week after his truck overturned while working on a job site. (Source: WGEM)
By Jayla Louis and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM/Gray News) - A miner has died after the truck they were driving overturned while working at a surface mining site in Missouri.

According to the Mine Safety and Health Administration, the haul truck the worker was operating backed through a berm on top of a stockpile, overturned and landed on its roof.

Officials with the Riverstone Group confirmed the worker’s death which occurred Monday afternoon.

MSHA said its team is investigating the fatality while classifying it as a powered haulage accident.

So far this year, nine miners have been killed and 185 have been injured in accidents involving powered haulage equipment, according to government officials.

The worker’s identity was not immediately released.

Copyright 2023 WGEM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky State Police responded Saturday night to a call of a fight involving a gun in the...
Gun fight in gas station parking lot leads to one arrest
Kentucky State Police Post 11 Troopers made a large drug bust over the weekend that begin with...
Traffic stop leads to large drug bust in Laurel County
A Corbin man won the top prize while getting gas
Corbin man wins big while stopping for gas
Danny Holland, of Ohio, charged with murder in Perry County
Kentucky State Police announce investigation of Perry County murder
Sheangshang is facing a list of charges, including murder and assault.
Man accused of killing Scott Co. deputy shot someone else, stole car, citation says

Latest News

FILE - Amanda Gorman reads her poem at President Joe Biden's inauguration in 2021. A Florida...
Florida school removes Biden inaugural poem from library’s elementary section
FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis reacts to applause as he gives his State of the State address...
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis launches 2024 presidential campaign to challenge Trump
Students were rescued from a fire that engulfed a school bus and several vehicles.
NYC school bus goes up in flames, children escape unharmed
A truck passes crosses placed to honor the victims of the shooting at Robb Elementary School in...
US marks one year since Uvalde school shooting
FILE - This artist sketch depicts the trial of Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes, left, as he...
Officers describe chaos, fear on Jan. 6 as judge weighs prison time for Oath Keepers’ Stewart Rhodes