Work nearly complete on Panbowl Dam

The July 2022 flood was the second time in less than two years the area experienced flooding, and it prompted concern about the stability of the dam.(Kentucky Transportation Cabinet)
By Jennifer K. Perkins
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - Work is nearly complete on a multi-million dollar project to strengthen the Panbowl Dam in Breathitt County.

The $6.7 million project began after the dam’s stability was questioned following the February 2021 and July 2022 flooding.

The current plans are for the barrier wall on the lake side of the road to be removed on May 30. Milling is expected to begin shortly after with paving scheduled to start on May 31. The final steps, which include shouldering, striping and guardrail installation, are expected to happen on June 1-2.

The project began in October, and it has included the installation of an underground barrier wall in the dam to help stop the backflow of water from the North Fork of the Kentucky River in the Panbowl Lake when there is high water.

