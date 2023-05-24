‘We just wanted to collect supplies for them and make a difference’: Letcher County high schoolers provide animal shelter support

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Seniors at Letcher Central High School were challenged to make an impact as part of their end-of-year class project.

“I’ve learned that you can do just the littlest bit of things to touch people’s lives,” said senior Kaylee Banks.

The students used the skills they learned in their Microsoft Office class to plan, fundraise, collect and deliver supplies to the Kentucky River Regional Animal Shelter.

“We took treats, food, bowls, collars. Really anything,” said senior Kyleigh Wright. “We just wanted to collect supplies for them and make a difference.”

Before the students delivered the supplies, they took a field trip to the shelter to volunteer, where they got to love on the animals they were working hard to help.

“We kind of knew the animals that we were helping. So, that made a big difference. See the way that they lived and knowing we’re bring these toys, these treats to make their life just a little bit better,” said senior Skylar Frazier.

Shelter manager Minnie Owsley said it meant a lot to the shelter employees to see young people wanting to help.

“I think anytime you can get the youth involved in something it can be life changing because ultimately change starts there. So, if you can get kids involved in something that makes lasting impressions. They may be in high school right now, but they could be your future rescuers, your future veterinarians. So, it really does mean a lot,” said Owsley.

She also added that the shelter is currently taking in approximately 20 animals a day. She said in order for dogs to go on walks volunteers are crucial.

