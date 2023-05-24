Watching shower potential toward Memorial Day Weekend

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Sunshine has been abundant through this week so far, and while there’s still plenty to go around, we’re continuing to watch the potential for showers to scoot into the region as we head, with unfortunate timing, toward Memorial Day weekend.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

Our dry cold front continues to work through the region this evening. It won’t do much to provide us any type of rain, but it will provide us with a change in wind direction. Winds out of the north overnight will allow some slightly cooler and drier air to work in as we clear out overnight. That will help lows fall back into the lower 50s overnight.

That cooler air will keep us closer to normal as we head into the day tomorrow, but we’ll still be rather comfortable with highs in the middle to upper 70s with still plenty of sunshine. However, overnight lows are rather cool again, with lows back into the lower 50s.

Into Memorial Day Weekend

We’re keeping it mostly dry, with a small shot at some showers by the time we head into the day on Friday as high pressure starts to scoot away from the region. Highs are back in the middle and upper 70s during the day with lows back in the lower to middle 50s. Showers will diminish overnight.

We’ll watch the potential for an upper level low meandering off the mid-Atlantic coast combining with a weak disturbance moving through the Great Lakes, to provide us with the possibility for some showers as we head, unfortunately, right through Memorial Day Weekend. Now, let me be clear, this doesn’t yet look like an all-day rain, but it’s probably best to have a backup for any outdoor Memorial Day plans you may have. Temperatures will stay nice with highs in the middle and upper 70s. The chance for spotty storms looks to continue into early parts of next week.

