Stretch of calm weather continues through midweek

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - High pressure keeps us dry and mild on Wednesday, but we are tracking some changes in the weather pattern for Memorial Day weekend.

Wednesday and Wednesday Night

Another nice day is on tap across the mountains. We remain dry under a mostly sunny sky.

Temperatures warm into the upper-70s and lower-80s by the afternoon. Get outside and enjoy it!

The forecast remains relatively quiet into Wednesday night. We stay dry and mostly clear.

We are tracking a cold front to sweep through the region tonight, but moisture is very limited, so we are not expecting any showers. However, this front will bring some slightly cooler air to the region for the remainder of the work week. Overnight lows bottom out in the mid-50s.

Staying Mostly Dry... For Now

This stretch of dry weather looks to continue into Thursday. We stay partly cloudy and comfortable. Temperatures will be slightly cooler thanks to that cold front. Highs top out in the mid-70s, and lows fall into the lower-50s.

Models are trending drier on Friday. An isolated shower can not be ruled out, but most of us look dry under a mix of Sun and clouds. Again, highs reach the mid-70s, and lows dip into the lower-50s.

Tracking Changes For Memorial Day Weekend

The weather pattern looks to change by the weekend, but models are still not in good agreement, so we will keep an eye on it.

Scattered showers will be possible on Saturday under a partly sunny sky. Temperatures look to top out in the lower-70s. Lows look to fall into the mid-50s.

Sunday is looking very similar. Scattered showers will be possible under a mix of Sun and clouds. Highs reach the mid-70s, while lows dip into the mid-and-upper-50s.

Again, scattered showers may be possible on Memorial Day. Temperatures top out in the upper-70s on Monday under a mix of Sun and clouds. Lows bottom out in the upper-50s and lower-60s.

It does not look like a washout on any day for Memorial Day weekend, but some showers may be possible at times.

