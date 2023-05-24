Stretch of calm weather continues through midweek

WYMT First Alert Weather
WYMT First Alert Weather(WYMT Weather)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 3:27 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - High pressure keeps us dry and mild on Wednesday, but we are tracking some changes in the weather pattern for Memorial Day weekend.

Wednesday and Wednesday Night

Another nice day is on tap across the mountains. We remain dry under a mostly sunny sky.

Temperatures warm into the upper-70s and lower-80s by the afternoon. Get outside and enjoy it!

The forecast remains relatively quiet into Wednesday night. We stay dry and mostly clear.

We are tracking a cold front to sweep through the region tonight, but moisture is very limited, so we are not expecting any showers. However, this front will bring some slightly cooler air to the region for the remainder of the work week. Overnight lows bottom out in the mid-50s.

Staying Mostly Dry... For Now

This stretch of dry weather looks to continue into Thursday. We stay partly cloudy and comfortable. Temperatures will be slightly cooler thanks to that cold front. Highs top out in the mid-70s, and lows fall into the lower-50s.

Models are trending drier on Friday. An isolated shower can not be ruled out, but most of us look dry under a mix of Sun and clouds. Again, highs reach the mid-70s, and lows dip into the lower-50s.

Tracking Changes For Memorial Day Weekend

The weather pattern looks to change by the weekend, but models are still not in good agreement, so we will keep an eye on it.

Scattered showers will be possible on Saturday under a partly sunny sky. Temperatures look to top out in the lower-70s. Lows look to fall into the mid-50s.

Sunday is looking very similar. Scattered showers will be possible under a mix of Sun and clouds. Highs reach the mid-70s, while lows dip into the mid-and-upper-50s.

Again, scattered showers may be possible on Memorial Day. Temperatures top out in the upper-70s on Monday under a mix of Sun and clouds. Lows bottom out in the upper-50s and lower-60s.

It does not look like a washout on any day for Memorial Day weekend, but some showers may be possible at times.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky State Police responded Saturday night to a call of a fight involving a gun in the...
Gun fight in gas station parking lot leads to one arrest
Kentucky State Police Post 11 Troopers made a large drug bust over the weekend that begin with...
Traffic stop leads to large drug bust in Laurel County
A Corbin man won the top prize while getting gas
Corbin man wins big while stopping for gas
Danny Holland, of Ohio, charged with murder in Perry County
Kentucky State Police announce investigation of Perry County murder
Sheangshang is facing a list of charges, including murder and assault.
Man accused of killing Scott Co. deputy shot someone else, stole car, citation says

Latest News

First Alert Meteorologist Evan Hatter's 11:00 p.m. Forecast - May 23, 2023
WYMT First Alert Weather NOW Video Forecast - May 23, 2023 Evening
Mountain News at 6 - Evan Hatter's 5/23/2023 Forecast
WYMT First Alert Weather
Keeping it sunny through the week