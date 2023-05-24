Pineville man arrested for impersonating a police officer

By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 7:59 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Pineville man was arrested Wednesday for impersonating a police officer using a questionable badge.

The Bell County Sheriff’s Department was alerted that a man was impersonating an officer at the Tractor Supply. Officials found and stopped the vehicle that matched the description, driven by Randall Carnes, 62, of Pineville.

Officials asked Carnes if he had shown a badge to anyone, and he said he had followed another car into the parking lot to let them know they had a bald tire and a taillight out. He told officials he flashed his father’s badge because he “didn’t want to get shot” and was simply trying to help.

Records showed that Carnes’ father was never a sworn officer. The badge was in perfect condition and Carnes also had a revolver in the car, leading police to determine he intended to pose as an officer.

Carnes was taken to the Bell County Detention Center and charged with impersonating an officer.

