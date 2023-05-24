Perry County school bus involved in wreck, no serious injuries

By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A Perry County Schools bus holding two students, a driver and a bus monitor was involved in a wreck Wednesday afternoon.

Jody Maggard, the Chief Financial Officer of Perry County Schools, confirmed that a car ran a red light at the intersection of Highway 80 and Nautilus Drive in front of Fazoli’s and East Perry Elementary.

Three of the four people on board were taken to Hazard ARH as a precaution, but there were no serious injuries.

WYMT has reached out to the Hazard Police Department for more information.

