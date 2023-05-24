Officials encourage boat safety ahead of Memorial Day weekend

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Lake Cumberland officials anticipate a jam-packed weekend as Memorial Day unofficially kicks off the summer season.

As people flock to the region’s lakes, park rangers are asking that they remember to pack life jackets and look out for floating debris.

“The debris is not as bad as it is in March or April, but we still have floating debris out there. So everyone needs to be aware and maybe have a second person to help lookout while you are navigating,” said U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Park Ranger Judy Daulton.

Rangers also ask boaters to treat the waterway like a roadway and travel on the right-hand side.

All people, regardless of age, should wear a life jacket while on a boat.

