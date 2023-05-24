NYC school bus goes up in flames, children escape unharmed

Students were rescued from a fire that engulfed a school bus and several other vehicles. (Source: WABC, VIEWER VIDEO, CITIZEN APP, CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Six children escaped unharmed from a New York City school bus that went up in flames Tuesday, bursting into a massive street fire that damaged several other vehicles, authorities said.

The bus was bringing children, ages 5 to 11, home from school when the engine appeared to catch fire shortly before 4 p.m. in the Rego Park neighborhood of Queens, fire officials and the bus driver told local media.

Firefighters credited the bus driver with getting all the children off safely before the bus became completely engulfed in flames. The flames reached about four stories high at one point and damaged several parked vehicles, fire officials said.

Parents were notified of the fire and picked up their children.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

