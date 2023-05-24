Nicholasville man charged with DUI after almost colliding with London PD cruiser

By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 6:42 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - A Nicholasville man was arrested for driving under the influence after he almost collided with a London Police cruiser.

Travis Wade Middleton, 34, of Nicholasville, was driving a moped on Ky. 363 last Thursday night when he almost hit a London Police cruiser while swerving.

Middleton was pulled over, and officials noted he smelled of alcohol and has two Suboxone strips in his wallet.

After failing field sobriety tests, Middleton was arrested for driving under the influence, possession of Suboxone, reckless driving and other traffic violations.

