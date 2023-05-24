NBA superstar Stephen Curry entering bourbon industry with Kentucky-made ‘Gentleman’s Cut’

Stephen Curry, a four-time NBA Champion and two-time MVP with the Golden State Warriors, is...
Stephen Curry, a four-time NBA Champion and two-time MVP with the Golden State Warriors, is partnering with a Kentucky distillery to launch a new bourbon this May.(ZUMA/MGN/Boone County Distilling Co.)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Stephen Curry, a four-time NBA Champion and two-time MVP with the Golden State Warriors, is partnering with a Kentucky distillery to launch a new bourbon this May.

The launch of Gentleman’s Cut Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey from the Boone County Distilling Co. is happening in May, according to a release.

Curry said he’s excited to have a part in the bourbon’s creation.

“Celebrations take on many different forms, from intimate gatherings to major milestones, and at the center of each memorable moment is a spirit rooted in history and tradition,” Curry said in a release. “I’m proud to have helped carefully craft a new signature Kentucky Straight Bourbon, Gentleman’s Cut. This rich, complex and bold bourbon is the perfect offering to commemorate life’s great occasions, and will be part of a raised-glass toasting moment in the lives of my fans, friends and family.”

Gentleman’s Cut is distilled in 500-gallon copper pot stills, which will age from 5-7 years in charred new white oak barrels and will give notes of cinnamon, seared caramel and sweet toasted chestnut, the distilling company said.

Curry’s SC30 Inc. partnered with John Schwartz, the owner of Amuse Bouch Winery in Napa Valley, to partner with Boone County Distilling Company on the project.

“In close collaboration with Stephen, we produced a high-quality aged bourbon offered at a great value that will resonate with bourbon connoisseurs and help grow the craft bourbon category to our global audience,” Schwartz said in a release.

It will be distributed nationwide and through a select group of importers overseas.

Gentleman’s Cut’s suggested retail price is $79.99 for a 750ml bottle.

For more information on Gentleman’s Cut, click or tap here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky State Police responded Saturday night to a call of a fight involving a gun in the...
Gun fight in gas station parking lot leads to one arrest
Kentucky State Police Post 11 Troopers made a large drug bust over the weekend that begin with...
Traffic stop leads to large drug bust in Laurel County
A Corbin man won the top prize while getting gas
Corbin man wins big while stopping for gas
FILE - Tina Turner performs in a concert in Cologne, Germany on Jan. 14, 2009. Turner, the...
Tina Turner, ‘Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll’ whose triumphant career made her world-famous, dies at 83
A Perry County Schools bus holding two students, a driver and a bus monitor was involved in a...
Perry County school bus involved in wreck, no serious injuries

Latest News

A procession from Frankfort to Cynthiana was held Tuesday morning to honor the life of fallen...
Procession held to honor Kentucky deputy killed in the line of duty
Sheangshang is facing a list of charges, including murder and assault.
Man accused of killing Scott Co. deputy shot someone else, stole car, citation says
GE Appliances celebrating 70 years in Louisville
The deadline for the U.S. to raise the federal debt ceiling is June 1.
How will Kentuckians be impacted if an agreement is not reached on the debt ceiling?
Inside the GE Appliance Park
GE Appliances celebrating 70 years in Louisville