Lawsuit accuses Rowan Co. School board, superintendent, principal, of failing to investigate sexual abuse claims

ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A lawsuit has been filed on behalf of a Rowan County high school athlete who says she was the victim of sexual abuse by a coach and teacher.

According to the lawsuit, Andrew Zaheri was a teacher at rowan county high school and an assistant basketball coach.

He was put on administrative leave, and the investigation is now being handled by state police.

The lawsuit names principal Jordan Mann and superintendent John Maxey as defendants saying they disregarded reports about Zaheri.

Rowan Complaint by WKYT on Scribd

The district has not commented on the lawsuit.

