Circle K offers special 40-cent discount for fuel on Thursday

Circle K is providing a great discount for customers fueling up ahead of Memorial Day weekend.
Circle K is providing a great discount for customers fueling up ahead of Memorial Day weekend.
By Dustin Vogt
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Circle K is running a promotion offering 40 cents off per gallon as part of Circle K Fuel Day.

On May 25, drivers will be able to take advantage of the discount at Circle K stores between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.

It’s the second year the company has offered the Fuel Day discount, allowing customers to fuel up ahead of Memorial Day weekend.

“After an overwhelming response from customers, we are thrilled to bring back Circle K Fuel Day in a bigger way,” Louise Warner, Sr. Vice President, Global Fuels, for Circle K said in a release. “With summer right around the corner, we want to thank our customers for their loyalty by providing them an opportunity to fuel their adventures and enjoy some great savings.”

Several Circle K locations will also be handing out a limited number of fuel discount cards that will give drivers 10 cents off per gallon throughout the summer.

To find a Circle K near you participating in Circle K Fuel Day, click or tap here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky State Police responded Saturday night to a call of a fight involving a gun in the...
Gun fight in gas station parking lot leads to one arrest
Kentucky State Police Post 11 Troopers made a large drug bust over the weekend that begin with...
Traffic stop leads to large drug bust in Laurel County
A Corbin man won the top prize while getting gas
Corbin man wins big while stopping for gas
FILE - Tina Turner performs in a concert in Cologne, Germany on Jan. 14, 2009. Turner, the...
Tina Turner, ‘Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll’ whose triumphant career made her world-famous, dies at 83
A Perry County Schools bus holding two students, a driver and a bus monitor was involved in a...
Perry County school bus involved in wreck, no serious injuries

Latest News

Target pulls some LGBTQ+ Pride merch over threats
FILE - Flags of South Korea and the United States flutter outside of the National Museum of...
South Korea, US troops to hold massive live-fire drills near border with North Korea
Clifton E. Williams, 64, of Louisville, was arrested on one count of assault after police say...
Man shot roommate in fight over Hot Pocket, police say
Texas House alleges years of misconduct by state Attorney General Ken Paxton
RAW: Typhoon Mawar topples trees, floods streets in Guam