Breathitt County, Letcher Central to meet in 14th Region baseball title

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By John Lowe
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 11:58 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It’ll be a battle of cats in Hazard for the 14th Region crown on Wednesday.

Breathitt County run-ruled Estill County 17-2 in four innings to put themselves on the brink of the first state tournament appearance in school history.

In the nightcap, Letcher Central eliminated the Cinderella team of the region, Wolfe County, 4-1 to advance to the title game.

The Cougars have not played in the state baseball tournament since 2013.

First pitch for the 14th Region Baseball Championship will be at 6:30 at Perry Central High School.

Check out scores from across the mountains below.

BASEBALL

Breathitt County 17, Estill County 2 (4 innings) (14th Region Semifinals)

Letcher Central 4, Wolfe County 1 (14th Region Semifinals)

Pulaski County 4, Wayne County 2 (12th Region Quarterfinals)

Southwestern 2, Somerset 1 (12th Region Quarterfinals)

North Laurel 13, Knox Central 2 (13th Region Quarterfinals)

Whitley County 7, Middlesboro 4 (13th Region Quarterfinals)

SOFTBALL

Rockcastle County 13, Wayne County 2 (6 innings) (12th Region Quarterfinals)

South Laurel 7, North Laurel 5 (13th Region Quarterfinals)

Lynn Camp 5, Middlesboro (13th Region Quarterfinals)

